Compliance to COVID-19 protocols in Botswana’s second largest city is over 80% – Official

Compliance levels to COVID-19 health protocols in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city, stands at over 80 percent, Godisang Radisigo, the City’s Mayor, announced.

“Since May 2020, compliance level is at 83.4 percent,” said Radisigo when addressing the full council session of the November sitting in Francistown.

The Francistown City Council (FCC) together with other stakeholders in the fight against the spread and transmission of the global pandemic in the city, situated some 430km northeast of the country’s capital Gaborone, continues to enforce health protocols, said Radisigo.

However, Radisigo said the compliance levels of 83.4 percent indicate that there is a gap that needs to be closed as a community since it is not negotiable and should be applied to the fullest.

Radisigo, therefore, urged businesses premises to keep proper registers, functional thermometers and quality sanitizers while individuals have been encouraged to maintain social distancing and always wear a face mask.

“Cities are by their nature prone to a spike in numbers, so I take this opportunity to appreciate your efforts, as the city has never reached a red zone status,” said Radisigo, adding that the residents of this city should not be fatigued by compliance.

Botswana has recorded a cumulative 9,992 cases and 31 deaths while 7,692 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Source: GNA