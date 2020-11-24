Nissan appoints Japan Motors as local partner in vehicle assembly plant in Ghana

Car maker, Nissan has announced the appointment of Japan Motors as its local partner in its vehicle assembly plant in Accra, Ghana.

Nissan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana government in 2018 to set up the assembly plant in the country.

According to Nissan, the first model to be assembled at the new facility will be the all-new Nissan Navara pickup, unveiled by the company earlier this month.

“The continued development of Nissan’s African manufacturing base is a key part of the company’s regional midterm strategy under the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan. Once operational, the Ghana facility will add to Nissan’s existing African production capacity at plants in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria,” it added.

The company indicates that the construction of the new facility is already underway, as well as recruitment and appointment of new employees.