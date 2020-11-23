I am seeking re-election based on my records – Akufo-Addo

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said his decision to seek re-election in the upcoming general elections was because it was evident that he had fulfilled his promises.

The President said the 2020 elections was different from the last election held since he was a new entrant into the Presidential race and had not been in realm of affairs although he had been in a government which was not his.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed traditional, religious and Party faithful during the Campaign and Manifesto Launch of Mr John-Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Hohoe Constituency.

“I cannot come to you just for promises, I have to come to you on my records. What I have done in these four years as President of the Republic.”

He said the question Ghanaians had to ask themselves was “have I remained faithful to you and stood by my commitments to you? And if so that I have done these, then you can look upon me as a man of integrity.”

“You can look upon me as a man who keeps his words, a man who fulfil his promises, you can continue to trust me that the next four years is even going to be better than what we have gone through.”

President Akufo-Addo said “I will not make any commitments to you that I cannot fulfill. I will never do that to the people of Ghana.”

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, noted that the “Volta Region has a soft spot from the President” who was willing to do more for the Region if retained in power.

He said it was time, the narrative for voting for the same Party changed to ensure enough developments of the Region and the nation since the Region had gained a lot of benefits under the NPP government.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Parliamentary Candidate called on the electorate to endorse his candidature and that of President Akufo-Addo on December 7 for more development and transformation of lives of women, the youth and children.

“Politics is solely about development. There should be a benefit from the Party which you belonged to and it was wrong to belong to a political party that does not benefit you, your parents and children.”

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, said the President had justified his first mandate given him in 2016 and it was only appropriate that he is given another term to continue the development projects in the country.

“On December 7, when you get to the ballot box, vote for President Akufo-Addo on number one and when you are done, pick the Parliamentary form and vote for Mr John-Peter Amewu.”

Source: GNA