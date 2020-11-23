Government will partner mining industry for economic transformation – Minister

Share this with more people!

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has reiterated the commitment of the government to partner the mining industry to stimulate broad-based sustainable growth for transformation of the economy.

He said the government would continue to explore opportunities in the industry to promote linkages and integration across the supply chain and synergies with the rest of the local economy.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh was speaking at the 6th edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) organized by the Ghana Chamber of Mines to celebrate outstanding achievements of mining, which is a key contributor to the Ghanaian economy.

He commended the Chamber for its invaluable and continuous contribution to the development of the Ghanaian mining industry and towards the development of the communities through various projects and initiatives.

The Minister said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Ghanaian economy, the government remained expectant that the sector would improve on last year’s production of over four million ounces.

He commended the adoption of sound strategies and consistent investment through exploration, injection of technology and innovation, human resources development into the operation of existing mines over the period.

“With this approach, coupled with the restart of the operation by AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi Mine, and given the fact that production in Ghana was not suspended during the peak of the COVID-19, Government is confident that the industry will maintain its growth trajectory,” he added.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the current global economic downturn had made it even more imperative for the government to strengthen its policies on the extractives to support the wider transformation and socio-economic development of the people.

President of the Chamber, Mr Eric Asubonteng, praised the resilience of Ghanaian mining companies for putting robust measures in place to contain the COVID-19.

He said despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, mining companies proved that effective management of the workplace was a sure way to safeguard the health and safety of staff as well as host communities.

“There is no better time to deepen relations with stakeholders, particularly the government, to create a shared value for investors, communities and the state. We will continue to adopt novel ideas and best practice to help national economic growth priorities” he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to ensure that the reputation of Ghana as an oasis of peace in the subregion is maintained during and after the 7th December 2020 national presidential and parliamentary elections.

Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, underscored the need for local mining firms to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the stock exchange to raise capital for their operations in Ghana.

“As a nation, can we say that we have been able to fully harness our God-given endowment in gold and other mineral resources to generate exponential wealth and economic benefit for our people?”

Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh indicated that Ghana was able to learn from countries such as Australia and South Africa to utilise the unique opportunities presented by the stock exchange to support mining companies and to grow wealth among local entrepreneurs.

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine was adjudged the 2019 Mining Company of the Year for its superior performance in environmental management, corporate social investment, occupational health and safety, mining innovation as well as fiscal contributions accounted for the win.

General Manager of Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine, Mr. Stephen Osei-Bempah, was awarded with the 2019 Mining Personality of the Year Award for his stellar performance in steering the mine to improve its productivity.

Similarly, Mrs Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Metallurgical Manager for Abosso Goldfields Ltd emerged winner of the 2019 Female Mining Professional of Year category. She fended off stiff competition from nine other top female mining engineers to win the award.

Source: GNA