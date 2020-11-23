Concrete interventions averted political crises in Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea elections – Dept. UN Secretary-General 

Share this with more people!

A senior UN official has said the United Nations (UN) is aiming at ensuring social cohesion in Ghana and in the West Africa sub-region.

Meeting the press in Accra on her last day of official engagements in Ghana, the deputy UN Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed said but for the consistent intervention of the UN in countries like Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea Conakry, the situations in these countries would have been out of control.

“Concretely, the intervention from the UN saw the elections in Cote d’Ivoire accepted by the opposition and forging ahead to keep the peace. In the case of Guinea Conakry, the opposition took the matter to court and that’s the best way to understand and resolve electoral issues,” she said.

The deputy UN boss who arrived in the country on an official working visit met with Cabinet, CSOs, diplomats, the Electoral Commission, families of the Late president Jerry John Rawlings and other UN Staff. Key among issues discussed were on peace and elections, private sector financing, and most importantly economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted with concern and called on the government to invest in climate action.

Answering questions on what the UN makes of bauxite mining in the Atewa forest in Ghana, she urged the government to support investments geared towards protection of the environment.

“Funds made available for businesses during this pandemic must be climate sensitive to achieve the SDGs,” she added.

By Fred Duhoe