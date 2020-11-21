Court adjourns treason trial to January next year

Share this with more people!

An Accra High Court on Friday set January 13 to 15, 2021 as dates for Case Management Conference (CMC) in the trial of the ten accused charged with treason, including Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital.

Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with an additional responsibility as High Court Judge said the set date would be used to empanel a jury as well as commence trial.

Justice Asiedu said the accused may attend the CMC, but advised that since most of them were still in prison custody for not been able to meet their bail conditions, it would be a strain on the Prisons Authority to be conveying them to court.

The other accused are: Gershon Apka, Civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces; Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akankpewu and Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan, all military officers.

They also included Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Korsi Agordzo and Lance Corporal Ali Solomon; Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, blacksmith; and Bright Aian Debrah, Freight Manager;

They have been charged with offences such as conspiracy to commit treason, treason, conspiracy to possess explosives, arms, and ammunitions without lawful authority.

They have all denied the charges and have been granted bail with varied sums and conditions but only ACP Agordzo, WOII Saan, and Dr Mac-Palm have been able to meet their bail conditions.

The rest are in prison custody except Colonel Gameli who is under military guard due to his position as a senior military officer.

Source: GNA