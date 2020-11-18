Sudan beats Ghana by a lone goal

Share this with more people!

The Black Stars of Ghana were beaten 1-0 by Sudan in the fourth game of the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Omdurman, Sudan on Tuesday, November 17.

Mohammed Abdel Rahman scored for Sudan in the second half of the game to deny the Stars early qualification from Group C.

The Stars needed at least a draw to secure qualification but had to wait for the next match in the qualifiers.

Line-up: Fatau Dauda, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku/Joseph Aidoo, John Boye Afriyie Acquah, Tarique Fosu/Christopher Nettey, Wakaso Mubarak, Jordan Ayew(c), Caleb Ekuban/Caleb Ekuban/John Antwi, Jeffery Schlupp

Source: GNA