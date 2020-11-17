Charlse Adu of Ghana Airports appointed Vice-Chairman of STSC

Share this with more people!

The Airport Council International (ACI) World Executive Committee has approved the nomination and appointment of Mr Charles Hanson Adu, as the Vice-Chairman of the World Safety and Technical Standing Committee (STSC).

Mr Adu, who is the Group Executive, Airports Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited, is the first African to be appointed to the position.

The Safety & Technical Standing Committee (STSC) focuses on airport planning, design and development; airspace and airport capacity; physical characteristics of runways, taxiways and aprons, aircraft/airport compatibility issues.

A statement from the Company said the STSC also focused on impact of New Large Aircraft; visual aids for navigation; future air navigation systems; airport equipment and installations and safety management.

Other safety management issues under STSC purview include runway and apron safety; aerodrome emergency planning; rescue and fire-fighting; (and the removal of disabled aircraft).

“Its work especially relates to ICAO Annex 14 (Aerodromes),” it added.

The STSC works remotely throughout the year but holds two major meetings at least twice a year at designated locations around the world.

Prior to Mr Adu’s appointment, he served as Africa’s representative on the STSC.

He has been part of various working groups of the STSC leading to the development of guidance documents such as: The Emergency Preparedness and Contingency Planning Handbook, Guidance for African Airports Restart, and Draft Airport Certification guide among others.

The Board & Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited congratulate Mr. Adu on this laudable achievement and wish him every success in the role.

Source: GNA