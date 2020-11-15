‘Beyond the Return’ calendar for November, December unveiled

Share this with more people!

The ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat has released the official events schedule for November and December 2020.

The events were chosen after a careful review to include; cultural events, festivals, performances, entertainment, business, and educational activities that amplify the pillars of ‘Beyond the Return’.

In a release signed by Madam Annabelle McKenzie, Manager of the ‘Beyond The Return’ Secretariat and issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, it said “DecemberInGH will be an exciting time filled with events and festivals that will create memorable experiences for Ghanaians and diasporans to See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, and Feel Ghana.”

It said the Ghana Tourism Authority, coordinators of the 10-year project and the ‘Beyond The Return’ Secretariat would work closely with event organizers to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were followed.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone so it’s great to have something to look forward to.

We are pleased to announce the schedule of events because many Ghanaians and Diasporans have been asking about the DecemberInGH activities.”

The release noted that, proposals for November and December events were still accepted and encouraged event organizers to submit proposals for events in all regions and not only focus on the Greater Accra Region.

“Proposals can be submitted on the website at www.beyondthereturngh.com.”

The events for the period include; Rhythms on the Runway, on November 14, Diasora Business Breakfast Meeting on November 17, Minority Certification on November 18, GKTV Beyond the Return Pre Kwanzaa Show on November 19, The Taste of Ghana on December 4, and the Ghana Trade Exhibition on December 17.

Other are Ghana’s Creative Community Network Event and Live Wyred Event on December 19, Migration to Ghana Networking on December 22, Lituationgh on December 23, East Legon Single Avenue Street Sales on December 24, Jesus in the Park on December 26.

The rest are Rock your African Print on December 30, Jungle on the Beach and Countdown Africa 2020-Firework of Hope on December 31, Africa Royalty Night and Sankofa Bonfire Beach Party on January 2, and Guba tour to Akosombo on January 3.

Some festivals to be organized during the period include; Ankos Street Festival, Feok, Kukube Nkyidwo, Western Marathon, Potomato festival and Minneba fancy dress festival.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ is a 10-year project with a theme of ‘A Decade of African Renaissance.

The project is the follow up to last year’s successful ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ campaign. During the ‘Year of Return,’ Ghanaians and Diasporans attended cultural & entertainment events, participated in community service projects, and contributed to the economic advancement of Ghana.

Source: GNA