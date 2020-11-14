Driver jailed 10 years over sex

Share this with more people!

A 24-year-old driver who defiled and impregnated a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Andrew Sam, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty. The victim is said to be six weeks pregnant.

The court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, convicted Sam on his own plea.

Sentencing Sam, the trial judge said she took into consideration the prevalence of the offence, the age of the victim and the fact that the victim was pregnant and her education had been truncated.

It also considered the age of the accused and accused plea for leniency.

The court said the conduct of the accused was undesirable adding that his Sentence should serve as deterrent to like-minded persons.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the victim is a class six pupil and lives with her parents at Cantonments.

Accused also lives at La Apapa in Accra. During the month of September, this year, Sam lured the victim to accept his love proposal and had sex with her.

Prosecution said the victim later fell sick and was diagnosed at the hospital to be six weeks pregnant.

Prosecution said the victim mentioned accused as the one responsible and accused arrested.

In Sam’s investigation caution statement, he admitted the offence.

Source: GNA