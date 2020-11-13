Kenya to co-produce films with China to boost creative sector

Kenya plans to co-produce three films with China to boost the creative sector, a government official said.

Timothy Owase, Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Film Commission (KFC) told Xinhua in Nairobi that scripts for the films have been forwarded to the Chinese counterparts for preparation and for production to begin.

“We are also in discussion on the location, funding and the crew that will be involved in the films,” Owase said during an update of Kenya’s film sector.

Owase said that the films would be performed in English, swahili, Chinese languages in order to enhance their appeal to international audiences.

“The films will be shown to audiences in China and throughout Africa so as to expose Kenyan films to the rest of the world,” he added.

Owase said that co-production with the Asian nation will help Kenya improve the quality of films produced locally.

He observed that China has a well-developed movie making sector that has created job opportunities for its talented people.

According to KFC, the country is keen to engage in international partnerships because films are an ideal platform to brand Kenya.

“The government is aware that a vibrant film sector will also help to promote exports of Kenyan products in the global marketplace,” Owase added.

Source: GNA