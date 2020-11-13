Accra Hearts of Oak turns 109 years

Share this with more people!

November 11, is a day always remembered as the date of birth of the oldest existing football club in Ghana, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts is 109 years.

As the Club celebrates its birthday today, a message from the rainbow club said “11/11/2020 marks another anniversary in the history of our great club, we wish to thank the Almighty God for the vision and courage he gave our founders in 1911 and how far he has brought us for a century and more.

“As we celebrate this day, we wish to thank all our cherished supporters both home and abroad, our sympathisers, and all those who have in diverse ways contributed to the great history, tradition, and the unique Phobia brand. Undoubtedly a day like this reminds us of not only our great tradition and history but also the huge opportunities which lie ahead of us and how far we can take this club.

“As we thank all stakeholders and wish them happy celebrations, we wish to assure them that the club has never been in a better position to stride into the future with renewed excitement alone but also with all the confidence considering the modern foundations being laid.

“It is our expectation that within the next few months, our Pobiman complex would be completed and should not only establish us as a complete professional club in the country but most crucially put us on the path of both domestic and continental success. We would take advantage of the day and give special praise to the board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV for his unflinching support over the Pobiman project and his overall leadership

“These are our cherished ambitions and we will continue to work hard to achieve them the board will like to wish all our patrons a happy 109 celebrations.

“Phobia we Never Say Die until the bones are rotten.”

Hearts begin the Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign on Friday against Aduana and is optimistic to clinch the title for the first time in ten years.

Source: GNA