CPP says it will reactivate post-independence socialist education

The Government of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) will reactivate the post-independence socialist education policies as per the Ghana Education Trust Act (1960) that offers Universal Compulsory and Free Education from the kindergarten to tertiary levels.

“We will enhance the quality of education from the children’s perspective by improving the overall school environment including; water and sanitation facilities.

“The CPP will intensify community involvement in the management of schools within the context of decentralization,” the party stated in the CPP Election 2020 Manifesto tagged: “rebuilding Ghana by restoring trust in government”.

The CPP said it was aimed at equalizing the disparity in the quality of education between wealthier urban areas and the poorer and rural areas.

“Our educational policy will also focus on providing opportunities for our people to have several educational pathway options after the Senior High School level.

“This will focus on a comprehensive vocational and apprenticeship training programmes throughout the country as a linkage to both the cottage industries and manufacturing industries,” the CPP stated in its manifesto.

The CPP will also devote a minimum of 3 per cent of GDP to be ring-fenced for research and development in the country.

In conjunction with the Ghana Educational Service and educational practitioners, embark on a comprehensive educational curriculum review that is embedded our cultural and traditions into our children to embrace the African personality ideas for socio-economic development.

The CPP will also expand the Student Loan Trust fund to cover Vocational and Technical training students. The school curriculum will encourage our students to learn a lot about Ghanaian cultures, heritage, history and values through Ghanaian Studies.

According to the CPP, the teaching of Civic Education is deemed necessary in replacing Religious and Moral education to instill a sense of patriotism and love for children.

The number of subjects to be examined in Basic school should be reduced to four – Integrated Science, Mathematics, and English Language, and one elective or option based on the child’s competence or aspiration.

The CPP educational policy identified elective subjects as Information Technology (IT), Arts (music, dance and choreography, drawing, technical and vocation), Applied Science or Further Mathematics at the Junior High School level.

The CPP noted that, District or community curriculum is also important in developing the children in getting practical and manual skills for national development.

“Children can take options provided by the District. These options are based on the popular activity in the community or the district; schools in agriculture dominated areas can teach basic agriculture as an option.

“Weaving, Craft, IT, Sports, Culture, are some of the options that can be taken as free electives. Vernacular language within the District should be taught up to SHS level.

“These electives should not to be examinable at the BECE, they are to help develop the children for further knowledge” the CPP has outlined.

A CPP Government will convert all SHS into boarding schools to engender social cohesion and tolerance among the youth in their formative years for peaceful and harmonious national development.

Source: GNA