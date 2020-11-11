World Bank approves additional $130m for Ghana to manage COVID-19

Share this with more people!

Ghana like countries of the world has not been spared the devastating impacts of the ravaging coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The impacts are being felt in the economy, lifestyle, health sector and the overall society. The country therefore, needs whatever help it can get to formulate the most appropriate response in managing the virus.

The Bretton Woods Institution had provided some financing for the country’s COVID-19 response in the past.

According to information on the website of the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded a total of 49, 302 confirmed cases and 320 deaths. There are100 new cases recorded recently.

It is therefore important that the Executive Directors of the World Bank Board, have approved an additional credit of $130 million from the International Development Association for Ghana.

A press release from the Bank copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, says the additional financing in the health sector for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project will support the government to scale up its efforts to mitigate the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and to safely reopen its economy.

The Bank says the project will strengthen the government’s efforts to prevent and contain the virus. It will also help prepare for future COVID-19 vaccine deployment, it added.

Commenting, Pierre Laporte, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone said: “This additional funding is timely and critical to save lives and build resilient systems by further increasing capacity of surveillance, diagnosis, treatment with increased availability of intensive care unit beds and adopt new COVID-19 medications. These are integral efforts towards achieving Universal Health Coverage, which Ghana has committed as a priority.”

The Bank further indicated that the project will expand communications and awareness campaigns nationwide to reduce risks of infection and to increase understanding of the COVID-19 vaccines. It will increase support to persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups such as survivors from gender-based violence, who have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic.

“The project complements both the World Bank Group and other development partners’ investments in disease control and surveillance, and citizen engagement,” said Anthony Seddoh, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank Group.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi