Home / Africa/International / Being too arrogant cost Trump the election – Berlusconi

Being too arrogant cost Trump the election – Berlusconi

6 seconds ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Donald TrumpDonald Trump lost the US presidential election by being too aggressive and too arrogant, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi suggested Sunday.

“I think that in these elections he suffered also because of his attitude, very often too aggressive, very often too arrogant,” Berlusconi told RAI Italian public television.

The conservative politician also said that president-elect Joe Biden’s stated intention to “be the president of all Americans” could “be good also for all of us.”

Berlusconi, 84, has often been seen as a trailblazer for Trump’s political career. Before his scandal-prone time leading the Italian government, he was a billionaire real estate and media mogul.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Donald Trump

Trump joins ranks of one-term US presidents: Who are they?

With Democrat Joe Biden winning the US presidential election, Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, becomes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved