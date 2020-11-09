Being too arrogant cost Trump the election – Berlusconi

Share this with more people!

Donald Trump lost the US presidential election by being too aggressive and too arrogant, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi suggested Sunday.

“I think that in these elections he suffered also because of his attitude, very often too aggressive, very often too arrogant,” Berlusconi told RAI Italian public television.

The conservative politician also said that president-elect Joe Biden’s stated intention to “be the president of all Americans” could “be good also for all of us.”

Berlusconi, 84, has often been seen as a trailblazer for Trump’s political career. Before his scandal-prone time leading the Italian government, he was a billionaire real estate and media mogul.

Source: GNA