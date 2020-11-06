Gane Movement seeks judicial review on disqualification from Presidential race

Share this with more people!

Mr Marricke Kofi Gane, the leader of the “Gane4Ghana” movement, says the movement has sought a judicial concern and review over its disqualification from the Presidential race ahead of the December 7 General Election.

He said the movement for weeks tried to engage the Electoral Commission to resolve issues around why other candidates were afforded remedial resolutions irrespective, but not them.

He said it also tried to get a certified copy of documents that formed the basis of the EC’s decision to make comparisons but to no avail.

“Now, we have taken the matter to court for a Judicial Review of the ECs decision since its own processes were not followed,” he said.

Mr Gane who disclosed the intentions of the movement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the movement was not giving up the Presidential fight, adding: “No, there is no fate to be accepted here and we are doing everything to get us back on the ballot.

“Obviously, many have been disturbed and disappointed by the news and we have taken seriously our responsibility to keeping them calm and focused on the need to always put Ghana first.”

Mr Gane was among the five Presidential Candidates who were disqualified by the EC to contest in the December 7, 2020 polls.

Source: GNA