Ankle injury forces Isaac Dogboe’s opponent to pull-out of world title eliminator

Share this with more people!

The path to revival by Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has been dealt a big blow following the decision of his next opponent Michael Colan of the United Kingdom (UK) to pull out of their world title eliminator on December 5.

Conlan was set to face the former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion in London and was hoping victory would land him a world title shot in March, but was forced to pull out of the fight due to an ankle injury during training last Wednesday.

The British boxer announced on his Twitter page “Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5,”.

Information reaching the GNA Sports said, the British boxer “ruptured” his anterior talofibular ligament on Wednesday.

“Back home now recovering. Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch,” he added.

Dogboe, on his return to the ring after he lost his world title to Emannuel Navarrete, defeated Chris Avalos by eighth-round technical knockout in their featherweight fight at MGM Grand Conference Center.

Dogboe improved to 21-2, recorded his 15th knockout, and ended a two-bout losing streak in his first fight in 14 months.

Source: GNA