Lands Commission introduces online service

Share this with more people!

The Lands Commission as part of its measures to improve service to clients, will from Monday November 9, 2020 provide an online service.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by Alhaji Sulemana Mahama, Executive Secretary, the Lands Commission said the initiative would increase satisfaction, enhance productivity and improve its service delivery.

It said the platform would give an opportunity for clients to submit applications, requests and make electronic payment for services and track applications remotely.

The Commission alerted that due to exercises to get the online platform functional, there would be intermittent disruptions and delays to services provided at its Client Access Unit (CSAU) in Accra and Tema, therefore, “Management regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”

Source: GNA