Official: Asamoah Gyan back to Ghana Premier League  

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities has signed Ghana’s record goalscorer Asamoah “Baby Jet” Gyan on a one year deal.

The 34-year-old who was a free agent was linked with Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko but talks failed with Gyan opting to sign for the “Royals”.

Gyan has travelled all around the globe having had stints with English Premier League Sunderland, Turkish side Kayserispor, among many other clubs.

He featured 36 times for the Black Cats before moving to Al-Ain (UAE) on a loan deal which eventually transpired in a permanent move the following season.

Gyan made his proficient debut in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in the Ghanaian Premier League, scoring 10 goals in 16 games.

He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With six goals, he is the top African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.

Source: GNA