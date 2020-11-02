NDC will address corruption canker

Share this with more people!

The next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will address the canker of nepotism and corruption in national governance and development, if given another opportunity in the December polls.

“We will tackle this canker head-on by making and putting in place, bold measures to stem the twin evils,” the NDC stated in its Election 2020 Manifesto tagged: “The People’s Manifesto” under the sub-headline “Good governance, anti-corruption, and accountability”.

The NDC outlined that under, “President Mr John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the government would restore the integrity; and strengthen independent anti-corruption institutions.

The NDC resolves to build strong institutions by taking bold steps to ensure increase and adequate funding and engaging well-qualified and staff of proven integrity to manage and lead existing anticorruption agencies.

The institutions include; Parliament, the Audit Service, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Economic and Organized Crime Office, and the Financial and Intelligence Centre, among others.

“We shall adequately empower and resource the Office of the Special Prosecutor and other anti-corruption agencies to do their work effectively,” the NDC stated.

The next NDC government would introduce legislation to regulate Agency Representation and the Conduct of Business Practices of multinational companies in line with international best practices.

“We will review and strengthen Guidelines for Political Office Holders developed and launched by the previous Mahama administration. We believe that personal trust and integrity in leadership is needed for the development of our country.

“We also believe that Ghana can fully progress if we make integrity and transparency the cornerstone of our workforce at every level”.

The next NDC Government would consider it a civic duty of every Ghanaian to act as a watchdog; “the State will back holding of public office holders accountable, without fear of reprisal or attacks.

“We will, as part of the Integrity for Development Action Plan, launch ‘Operation Sting’. This is an anti-corruption crusade that will involve massive, far-reaching and practical Government reforms as part of our integrity for development action plan.

“It will be unrelenting against all corrupt political appointees, public sector workers and their collaborators”.

The next NDC government would dismantle the tentacles of this ‘Kleptocratic Political Octopus’.

“Codify conflict of interest situations for the various categories of public officials and enforce applicable sanctions; make single-sourced procurement (sole-sourcing) an exception and not the rule”.

The NDC explained that under STING it would introduce conflict of interest, moral and civic education in the high school curriculum; and enact conflict of interest legislation for all officials including; the executive and legislature.

It would increase support for EOCO, NACOB, Financial and Intelligence Centre and other the anti-corruption institutions; strengthen collaboration between NACOB and the Food and Drugs Authority; and strengthen the Auditor-General’s Office by safeguarding its independence.

The NDC said it had pursued good governance and accountability, having been borne out of the popular struggles for probity and accountability and in line with its firm belief in ‘Freedom and Justice’.

It is for these reasons that by the end of 2016, Ghana had attained global recognition as the second in Africa on the 2015 Rule of Law Index of the World Justice Project; fifth in Africa in the 2015 Democracy Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit; and seventh in Africa on the 2015 Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International.

Under the previous NDC Government the country, scored 15.5 in 2016 which was Ghana’s highest score in World Press Freedom Index.

The NDC said it was more determined than ever to restore and improve Ghana’s Good Governance record and would vigorously push through a review that creates a fairer emoluments system and removes the distortions between Article 71 office holders and other public sector employees.

It would reduce the current size of ministers and deputies; reduce the number of political appointees in the Presidency and other institutions; establish a framework of well-resourced, socially responsible, and accountable state institutions.

The next NDC government would ensure that Public and Civil Service are proactive and committed to facilitate positive economic growth, entrench the rule of law, transparency and accountability; and protect and insulate state institutions from undue politicisation.

It would restore public confidence and integrity in governance and public administration; offer effective guidance for meaningful public-private investment; and create and enforce a new culture of national discipline, time consciousness, result oriented and motivated Public and Civil Service.

It would conduct regular audit inspections and sanction improper and unlawful conduct or activities; establish strict accountability and ethical measures to regulate State and individual activities in the fight against corruption and state capture.

Source: GNA