Keta assembly members initiate impeachment procedures against MCE over corruption allegations

Assembly members of the Keta Municipal Assembly have initiated a motion of “vote of no confidence” for the removable of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Godwin Yao Effah over what they describe as “corruption and abuse of office”.

According to a letter sighted by ghanabusinessnews.com dated November 2, 2020 titled “Concerned Assembly members- Keta”, the undersigned members of the assembly are requesting a general assembly meeting within seven days’ notice quoting part 1, paragraph 3, subparagraph 4 and 7b as Standing Orders of the District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies of Ghana as grounds to summon a meeting to debate the motion.

According to the concerned assembly members, the grounds for impeachment in support of the Motion Paper is as follows;

1. That Management of the Keta Municipal Assembly led by Godwin Yao Effah appointed Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) as consultants on the renovation of PWD Yard and Offices and the construction of a six-unit Classroom Block at Abor without the knowledge of the General Assembly of the Keta Municipal Assembly.

2. That the Management of Keta Municipal Assembly led by Hon. Godwin Yao Effah awarded the following projects to contractors without the knowledge of the Municipal Entity Tender Committee where the actual contract sums are not known to the General Assembly:

A. Rehabilitation of Existing PWD Yard and Offices.

B. Construction of six-unit Classroom Block at Abor.

3. That Management of the Keta Municipal Assembly led by Godwin Yao Effah awarded the 2020 health screening and production of cards meant for food vendors to a consultant without following the public procurement processes.

4. That the Management of Keta Municipal Assembly led by Godwin Yao Effah could not account for funds meant for the 2020 COVID-19 Activities in the Keta Municipal Assembly.

5. That the Management of the Keta Municipal Assembly led by Godwin Yao Effah withdrew GH¢150,000 from the Keta Municipal Assembly’s DACF Account in August 2019 for the construction of Abor Court but no work was done on the project.

All attempts to get the MCE’s side of the story were unsuccessful. He has not responded to nor returned phone calls and messages sent to him through messaging app, WhatsApp.

By Fred Duhoe