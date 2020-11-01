Black Stars coach names 23-member squad for qualifier

Share this with more people!

Black Stars Head Coach C.K Akonnor has named a 23-man squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Below are the list of players invited for the match.

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

Source: GNA