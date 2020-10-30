No trader will pay back COVID-19 stimulus package – Mahama

Share this with more people!

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), says no beneficiary of Government’s COVID-19 stimulus package will pay back should he win the December polls.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesman of the NDC, said Mr Mahama, in an engagement with chiefs and people of Doryumu as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, said “They are giving money to traders and saying it is a loan to support your work but if you vote for us and NPP stays, we won’t collect it. But if John Mahama comes, he will collect the money back; me too I won’t collect it. So, any money they give you, take it. It is free money, me too when I come, I won’t collect it,” he said.

Mr Mahama said it was the NDC Government that established the Stabilsation Fund to cater for emergencies such as COVID-19, and that the next government of the NDC would not chase any beneficiary trader for the money.

He asked the electorate to vote out the New Patriotic Party in the December 7, general election and bring back the NDC to provide jobs, implement Free Primary Healthcare and create opportunities for all.

Source: GNA