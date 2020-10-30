Home / Africa/International / More than 5,000 UN coronavirus cases recorded amid new outbreak at HQ

More than 5,000 UN coronavirus cases recorded amid new outbreak at HQ

2 hours ago Africa/International Leave a comment

There have been more than 5,000 coronavirus cases at the United Nations since the start of the pandemic, the world body announced on Wednesday, amid an outbreak at its headquarters in New York.

At least 5,325 infections and 64 deaths have been recorded UN-wide around the world, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The UN cancelled all in-person meetings at its headquarters in New York this week after five infections were reported at a member state’s mission.

The mission is working “very closely” with the UN’s medical service and contact-tracing is being carried out, Dujarric said.

According to diplomats, the outbreak was at the mission of the African nation of Niger, which has not made a public announcement.

Niger is currently a member of the UN Security Council.

Source: GNA

