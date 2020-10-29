Rwanda to commission consulate in Ghana to enhance intra-African trade as AfCFTA takes off

The Rwanda government has announced the commissioning of its consulate in Ghana to coordinate and strengthen Ghana-Rwanda relations in the face of a common trade platform.

At a breakfast meeting with the media hosted by the Rwanda High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr. Aisa Krabo Kacyira in Accra, she said there is the need for African countries to be committed to a common sense of purpose to achieve an intra-Africa trade area. According to her, the Rwandan government supported Ghana’s bid to host the AfCFTA Secretariat because of the enormous opportunities that abound.

The Mission in Ghana will add to the already existing ten on the African continent. According to Dr. Kacyira, the High Commission in Ghana will cement the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She mentioned among other things key areas both countries need to focus on including tourism, agriculture, and education.

“My appeal is that we need to celebrate this milestone of Africa integration. My president is very very committed to the AfCFTA,” she said.

“The AfCFTA is just one of the reasons for us to come and establish here in Ghana. Ghana produces cocoa and it’s processed in Switzerland. Why not in any other African country?” she asked.

She believes the time has come for Africa to be able to produce, process, and market its products to ensure jobs for the people through a common market of the Africa free trade.

The High Commissioner indicated that all is set for the consulate to be opened for business in the coming weeks. But for the coronavirus pandemic, the High Commission would have started operation in March this year.

She said the official presence of Rwanda in Ghana will help to coordinate and identify areas where both countries can collaborate and her office will serve as the enabler to ensure the private sector thrives.

Answering questions on Rwanda’s strategy to tackle waste and plastic, she said it took deliberate effort on the part of the Rwanda government and her citizens.

“Legislations were enacted after deliberate education on what the impact of filth does to the environment,” she added.

A World Bank report published in July 2020, said the AfCFTA has the potential to increase income on the continent by 7 per cent or $450 billion.

The report noted that if the trade agreement is implemented fully, it could also boost growth, reduce poverty, and broaden economic inclusion, speed up wage growth for women, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035.

By Fred Duhoe