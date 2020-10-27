Another suspect in Prof. Benneh’s murder case remanded

Share this with more people!

One more person, has been put before a Kaneshie District Court for alleged involvement in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Ebenezer Kweyisi, the third accomplice, is being held for abetment of crime and murder.

Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, the Prosecutor, informed the Court of the death of James Nana Womba, a Cleaner of Prof. Benneh and the prime suspect, who died at the Police Hospital on October 17, this year, while receiving treatment.

Inspector Teye-Okuffo, said an autopsy on Womba had been conducted by Chief Superintendent Dr Owusu Afriyie and that the Police was waiting for the result.

The Prosecution said Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second accomplice is still on admission.

He said the Police intended to consolidate the case docket and hoped that by the next adjourned date, Opambour would have recovered and all the suspects would be arraigned.

The Court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, after listening to the Prosecution’s submissions, adjourned the matter to November 9.

Kweyisi, was, therefore, remanded into Police custody.

Womba, now deceased and Badu are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

The facts as narrated by Inspector Teye-Okuffo are that, Akosua Benneh, the elder sister of the deceased, is the complainant while Womba is a domestic staff of the late Prof. Benneh at Adjiriganor, near East Legon, Accra.

The Prosecution said on September 13, this year, the body of the 66-year-old Professor was found in a pool of blood in a supine position with his hand and legs tied.

It said the deceased had been pulled from his veranda to his bedroom and had multiple body cuts with a piece of rug in his mouth, while his body was in a state of decomposition.

The Prosecution said the body of the Professor had since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra.

He said on September 13, this year, investigations led to the arrest of Womba, who confessed to the crime and mentioned Badu and others as his accomplices.

On September 21, this year, a post mortem conducted by one Dr Owusu Afriyie, a Pathologist at the Police Hospital, revealed the cause of death to include strangulation and suspected homicide.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Badu at Ashiaman, near Tema, with efforts ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.

Source: GNA