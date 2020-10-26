Government to pay medical bills of Akyem Batabi disaster victims – Bawumia

Share this with more people!

Government says it will pay the medical bills of the victims of the Akyem Batabi church building collapse disaster, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

The families of the disaster will also receive some financial assistance to help them go through these trying times.

Vice President Bawumia, who visited the site of the incident, October 25, handed over an initial GH¢200, 000 to the families of the victims, said the government was ready to do more if the need arises.

The six-storey church building of the Church of Prosperity collapsed on about 60 worshipers on Tuesday night, October 20, leading to the death of at least 22 persons.

A joint security/National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) rescue team rescued more than 30 persons trapped beneath the rubbles and were receiving treatment at health facilities.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Director-General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, Eastern Region Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor, and other government officials.

Dr Bawumia consoled the families who lost their relatives in the disaster.

“On behalf of President Akufo-Addo and the entire government, I wish to express our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters who have been affected by this disaster. Only God knows why this has happened, and we can only ask God to help us in this difficult time.

“Government will foot the medical bills of the victims. We will also provide some financial assistance to the families to help them cope with this challenge,” Dr. Bawumia assured.

While thanking the rescuers, especially the townsfolk, local contractors, members of the 48 Engineers Regiment, and the Achiase Jungle Warfare school, Vice President Bawumia singled out a local, popularly known as ‘Cote d’ Ivoire’ who reportedly burrowed into the rubble and single-handedly rescued 17 persons.

“Ghana is grateful to you,” Bawumia stated.

The chiefs and people of Akyem Batabi thanked the Government for the kind gesture and speedy support.

The Founder of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Akoa Isaac, has since been arrested and assisting the Police in investigations.

Source: GNA