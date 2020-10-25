Traditional Medicinal practitioners must use only FDA approved devices

Share this with more people!

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked traditional medicine practitioners to use only medical devices approved by the Authority in their health institutions for operations.

Mr Martin Kusi, the Northern Regional Head, FDA, who gave the advice said for the FDA to ensure public safety, practitioners that used medical devices were to ensure that samples of all the devices, imported or manufactured in Ghana were brought to the premises of the FDA for assessment before usage.

He gave the advice when his office organised a one-day training in partnership with Ghana Health Service, Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association, Traditional Medicine Practice Council, on October 14, 2020 in Tamale.

A statement from the FDA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the training had representatives from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Pharmacy Council.

Mr Kusi, also entreated herbal medicine practitioners to ensure that every medicine produced for the treatment of any disease was approved by the Authority before being administered.

He said it was necessary to ensure proper packaging and labeling of herbal products as it guided the public with detailed information on the product, and helped to market their products.

He also admonished practitioners to take advantage of the current favourable conditions in product registration to fast-track the approval of their herbal products.

Mr Edmund Mantsie Apaye, a representative of the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, according to the statement, said in ensuring the highest standards in the pharmacy council for the safety of all, the Council monitored the practices of Herbal Medicine Practitioners.

He cautioned against administering orthodox medicine in herbal facilities.

“Any practitioner found mixing or selling orthodox medicine will have his or her license withdrawn and other additional sanctions per the severity of the case,” he said.

The statement said Inspector Akumey, who spoke on behalf of the Northern Regional Police Commander said every practitioner was obligated to be vigilant in the performance of their duties and urged the public to report all detrimental cases related to the performance of practitioners.

A total of 254 participants were educated on the importance of the requisite knowledge and safe medical devices used in administering treatment to clients.

Source: GNA