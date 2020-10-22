Home / General News / Ghana Producer Price Inflation for September rises to 9.6%

Ghana Producer Price Inflation for September rises to 9.6%

5 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate rose slightly in September to 9.6 per cent compared with a 9.0 percent recorded in August.

The rate represents a 0.6 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in August 2020.

Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, said the month-on-month change in producer price index between August 2020 and September 2020 was 0.1 percent.

The producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 6.1 percentage points over the August 2020 rate of 37.9 percent to record 31.8 percent in September 2020.

The Manufacturing sector, which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry, increased by 1.9 percentage points to record 5.9 percent.

The utility sub-sector recorded the same inflation rate of 5.8 percent as the rate for August 2020.

For the monthly changes, the mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 5.2 percent, followed by manufacturing sub-sectors with 0.2 percent. The Utility sub-sector recorded no monthly inflation rate in August 2020.

Source: GNA

