Harmonisation of FDA and GSA processes is good business enabler – Chamber

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) says the harmonisation of processes by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Foods and Drugs Authority is a good business enabler.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber Mr Anthony Ameka commended the Government, related Ministries, FDA and the GSA for agreeing to harmonise processes that removed bottlenecks in doing business.

“By agreeing to share data and harmonise regulatory and certification processes, importers of life saving pharmaceutical products will be able to get speedy regulatory and certification approvals on time and at a reduced cost,” the statement said.

It said the move would go a long way to improve the ease of doing business in Ghana, especially in the COVID-19 era that requires the regular and speedy flow of life saving medicines.

Source: GNA