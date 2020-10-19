Communities urged to adopt handwashing practices beyond protection against COVID-19

Share this with more people!

Members of the MTN/Sentuo community in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra region, have been advised to adopt the healthy practice of frequent handwashing as a lifestyle to ensure that they stay safe not only from COVID-19 but from other diseases as well.

Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) who gave the advice said majority of diseases could be kept away from communities through the promotion of good hygienic practices.

She was speaking at a COVID-19 sensitization programme in the community, under the theme, “COVID -19 is real! Together we can kick it out.”

The programme was organised by WOMEC, under a Women’s Voice and Leadership-Ghana project, sponsored by Plan International and Global Affairs Canada, an organisation based in Canada.

The occasion was used to donate 1000 pieces of facemasks to children and adults, six veronica buckets, cartons of liquid soap and 42 big rolls of tissue papers were also given to the entire community.

According to Dr. Binka, WOMEC believes all segments of the population must be given equal space to develop their full potentials and is therefore committed to creating the space for fostering partnerships among different segments of the population.

“We know that there are economic challenges that the coronavirus has brought about, making it difficult for all of us to protect themselves from the disease. But the best way to prevent, break transmission and protect ourselves is to be well informed about the virus. Our gathering here today is to therefore talk about how we can strengthen our defence against the disease,” she stated.

Dr. Esther Danquah, Director of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate, gave some statistics on the coronavirus situation in the municipality saying, there were 1,503 suspected cases and 277 were confirmed as positive. She adding that the recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 75, with 191 people being discharged.

She told the community that the disease is not yet out of the country and therefore, handwashing, using sanitiser and all the other safety protocols should not be abandoned.

Madam Rita Agyekum, an assistant director at the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, who stood in for the Municipal Chief Executive, also added her voice by urging the community to pay attention to the safety protocols.

Madam Regina Dede Amanquah, the Assembly Member for the Lolooi Electoral area, expressed satisfaction that the community have had their turn by benefiting from the COVID-9 sensitisation programmes taking place in other places.

By Eunice Menka