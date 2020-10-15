MTN Ghana withdraws NCA SMP case

Share this with more people!

Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana), has withdrawn its application filed at the Supreme Court concerning the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) declaration of MTN Ghana as a Significant Market Power (SMP).

A statement issued by Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said MTN Ghana was making concerted efforts to settle the procedural and administrative legal challenge concerning the Authority’s declaration of MTN Ghana as an SMP.

It said given the progress made so far, in good faith, on settlement discussions with the NCA, and Ministry of Communications, the Company had withdrawn its application filed at the Supreme Court on September 4.

“It is our expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement,” it said.

The statement said MTN Ghana identified that collective goodwill and commitment were necessary to help the entire industry thrive and support Government’s agenda to enhance connectivity and the availability of communication services in the country.

“We are convinced that this decision is in the best interest of our cherished customers, shareholders, and other stakeholders.”

It assured customers and shareholders that their commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana continued to be resolute.

The statement said MTN Ghana remained focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy through partnerships with the Government of Ghana and other Ghanaian telecommunication players.

Source: GNA