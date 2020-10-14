Home / General News / Police say incident of kidnapping of teenage boy in Ho a hoax

Police say incident of kidnapping of teenage boy in Ho a hoax

The 14-year-old boy who faked his own kidnapping to escape punishment at home.

The Ho Municipal Police Directorate investigations have revealed that the alleged kidnapping incident at Area 52, a suburb in the Municipality, is a hoax and a ‘cooked’ story by the victim and his friend.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Alexander Yeboah, in-charge of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency, Tuesday that the two carefully planned the purported incident to outwit being punished for staying out to play.

The alleged victim, a 14-year-old JSS student and his accomplice, a 12-year-old, hatched the plan to court sympathy and avoid punishment at home when the victim left home on a play adventure on Friday at about 0930 hours and only returned after 1630 hours.

He said the victim confessed to the Police investigation team he connived with his friend to stage the story.

The image showing the alleged kidnapping circumstances of the boy.

Mr Yeboah said since the victims in the matter are juveniles and Police would review a corresponding punishment for such incidents while holding them.

Meanwhile, residents of the Municipality are up in arms for stringent punishment for the duo to serve as a deterrent to other like minds.

The event, which had dominated the airwaves on many radio stations this morning, have callers insisting that victims be punished severely for the deceit of public officers.

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, described the development as “wicked wizardry.”

Victim courted the sympathy of the MCE for the near-death shave and took him to the hospital for medical attention and was administered a drip and consequently discharged.

Source: GNA

