Vigilantism law will not just be on paper – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Vigilantism and related offences Act 999 will be fully enforced without fear or favour.

The Vigilantism and Related Offences Act bans all acts of vigilantism including; political party vigilantism and land guards in the country.

Addressing the Chiefs and people of Nangodi in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo said “The law is going to be enforced, it is not going to be a law just on paper, and it will be acted upon.”

“As far as the violation of the vigilantism law is concerned, I am colour blind. I do not look aside, when it is being bridged by NPP, but act on it against NDC, it will be acted upon whoever bridges that law. We want to ensure the peace of our country this year, and I am determined on it,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also appealed to the people of the Nabdam Constituency to vote for him to retain his seat as President, and further appealed for votes for Mr Boniface Gambila, the NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for the area.

“I am appealing to the people of Nabdam, that if by the grace of God it works out for me again, Please let Boniface accompany me this time into office because in him you will find a very important member of my government and somebody who is going to be responsible for even more development in Nabdam.”

The President, who is in the Upper East Region for a two-day working visit, prior to the durbar, commissioned a newly constructed Warehouse for the Nabdam District under the ‘One District, One Warehouse’ project.

Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional area commended the President for the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 into law.

He said it was the hope of the people that government would continue to create the enabling environment to ensure peace and security as a critical tool to national development.

Naba Asaga II entreated the media to perform its duties with high sense of circumspection as the country prepared for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, adding that the media had the responsibility to encourage decent commentary that was informative and educative.

“Our political parties and youth must also learn to tolerate one another in spite of their ideological and individual differences, and preferences. They should be reminded that Nabdam and Ghana remains bigger than any individual group or its interest.”

In the President’s entourage were; Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

The rest were; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, Municipal and District Chiefs Executives across the Region, National and Regional Party executives, among other government officials.

Source: GNA