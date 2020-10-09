Bring murderers of Mfantseman MP to book quickly – President to police

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the murder of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers.

Mr Hayford, 49, was shot by unknown assailants who stopped his vehicle on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the legislator’s vehicle was stopped by the suspected robbers, who later identified him as a politician and shot him.

“I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning…It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana, ” President Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

“My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency. By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible.

“My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The Police have begun investigations into the matter.

Source: GNA