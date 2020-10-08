Police arrests woman over stolen car

Share this with more people!

An unemployed woman, who bolted with a vehicle whiles conducting a test drive has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with forgery of document and stealing.

Eunice Nyarkoa, before absconding with the vehicle valued at GH¢45,000, was said to have forged the signature of the owner of the vehicle on DVLA forms A and C and registered the Hyundai Sonata in her name.

Nyarkoa has, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Afua Owusua Appiah, remanded Nyarkoa into police custody pending further investigations into the matter.

Nyarkoa is expected to reappear on October 14.

Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, said Kwamena Takyi Ghartey, the complainant was a contractor residing at East Legon, Accra, whiles Nyarkoa was a resident of Oduom in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Inspector Ahiabor said in May last year, the complainant was instructed by his brother, Kwamena Ayensu Ghartey, a resident of Sierra Leone to sell his unregistered Hyundai Sonata Saloon car, which was in his possession.

The Prosecution said based on that, the complainant advertised the vehicle for sale.

The prosecutor said the accused, privy to the sale of the car, contacted the complainant’s brother and expressed interest in buying the vehicle and agreed on the price of GH¢45,000.

It said Kwamena then introduced Nyarkoa to his brother (the complainant) for her to pay the cost of the vehicle to him and collect the vehicle.

Nyarkoa, after meeting the complainant and inspecting the car together with the document on the vehicle, sought permission from Kwamena to go on a test drive.

The Prosecution said the accused took advantage of the test drive and bolted with the car.

According to prosecution, Nyarkoa went into hiding so a complaint was lodged with the police.

Inspector Ahiabor said Police investigations showed that Nyarkoa forged the signature of Kwamena at the DVLA head office and registered the vehicle in her name.

On October 2, this year, the accused was apprehended from her hideout in Koforidua but the vehicle could not be traced.

During Police interrogation, Prosecution said Nyarkoa admitted the offence and mentioned that the stolen vehicle was with one Agya Owusu in Kumasi.

The Prosecution said investigation was still on going to recover the said vehicle and also arrest those who aided her to register the car in her name at the DVLA head office.

Source: GNA