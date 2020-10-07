Ghana refunds of $45,000 loan to boxer DK Poison

Share this with more people!

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ministry of Finance to settle the $45,000 loan owed to former World Champion, David Kotey popularly referred to as D.K Poison.

The Boxing legend back in 1976 lent to the state the aforementioned amount to the Ignatius Kuru Acheampong led administration which was used to purchased mackerel during the economic hardship in the late 70’s.

A letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President said the President has heeded to the request by the Sports Ministry to settle D.K Poison on compassionate grounds.

“By a copy of this letter, the Ministry of Finance is requested to take the necessary action to give effect to this directive,” excerpts of the letter said.

D.K Poison became Ghana’s first World Boxing Champion in 1975 after defeating Ruben Olivares for the WBC World Featherweight title having defended it three times against David Sotelo, Flipper Uehara and Shih FukuYama.

Source: GNA