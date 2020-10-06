Ghanaians told to demand dualization of major roads in the country

A development consultant, has appealed to Ghanaians to make the dualization of the country’s major international and regional routes a central theme of political engagement for the 2020 elections.

Mr Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, described the single-lane international and interregional roads, which had been accepted as a national standard, as “a crime against humanity and an indictment on our collective leadership conscience as a country”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said the frequent head on collision on the major roads like Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi, Accra-Kumasi, Kumasi- Kintampo-Tamale, Accra-Aflao and others, was a national disgrace which needed to be changed.

He bemoaned the fact that in the face of consistent statistics of despicable bloodshed on these primary integrated major trade routes, which commands some of the highest average daily traffic volumes, and devouring the cream of the country’s breadwinning population, none of the Fourth Republican regimes had demonstrated any compelling vision and commitment to address such a dreadful national blood-shed traffic monument.

Mr. Azongo said it was time Ghanaians, particularly the media, traditional leaders and civil society organizations, made the dualization of these routes the central theme of political engagement in election 2020.

“This should be a primary demand from political leadership to unveil a compelling vision as an urgent necessity to dualize these international and interregional routes to curb preventable blood sheds of the country’s economic population.

He noted that the pace and scale of Ghana’s development vision and planning had been infinitesimal and uninspiring.

Mr Azongo pointed out that the population factor, a crucial ingredient in planning, had been pushed to the backburner, especially against the background that the next 30 years would bring almost a doubling of the country’s population.

He appealed to the people to ask the politicians questions that would help elicit the commitment of politicians to expand the country’s infrastructure, especially on roads and transport.

Source: GNA