EC to open exhibition for one-day registrants on October 7

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced Wednesday, October 7, to exhibit the provisional register for prospective voters who took part in the one-day voters registration exercise.

The EC, on October 1, reopened the Voters Register for one day to give an opportunity to those who qualify but for one reason or another were unable to register during the mass registration exercise.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the exhibition would be held at all its district offices from 0700 to 1800 hours.

It urged all prospective voters to visit the offices to check their names and ensure that all their details were properly captured.

The exercise is in fulfilment of the Electoral Guidelines in Ghana that stipulate that a person may vote provided his or her name is in the certified register at least 60 days before the elections.

It is expected that the process will be completed to meet the Guidelines to enable the new batch of applicants to vote in the December 7 polls.

Source: GNA