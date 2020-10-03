Qatar Airways starts Accra route

Share this with more people!

Following the opening of Ghana’s airports after the country continued to ease lockdown and other measures to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Qatar Airways has started operating a route in the capital, Accra. The first flight landed September 29, 2020 to commence the airline’s four weekly flights via Lagos.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the airline said the route will be served with Qatar Airways’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Accra route, the airline says is the fourth destination it has launched since the start of the pandemic.

Commenting, Hendrik Du Preez, Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa said: “We are delighted to land in Accra today. Qatar Airways has wanted to operate flights to Accra for some time and while the pandemic has slightly delayed these plans, it has not stopped us from fulfilling our commitment to passengers in Ghana and around the world.”

“As Operators and Managers of Kotoka International Airport (KIA), GACL is delighted about Qatar Airways’ announcement to launch passenger flight operations to Accra. We welcome this long-awaited decision,” said Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).