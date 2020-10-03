Prof. Benneh was murdered because he resisted robbery – Suspect

Share this with more people!

James Nana Womba, the late Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh’s 29 year old cleaner, says his boss was killed because he was “uncooperative” in a robbery they undertook in his house in September, according to the Police.

The Police have described Womba as the “mastermind” of the 66-year-old Professor’s ordeal and subsequent death.

Speaking at a press conference at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Accra on Friday, Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General, CID, said due to the resistance of the law lecturer, Womba and his accomplices hit him with a metal.

COP said Womba further indicted that afterwards, they gagged and tied Prof. Benneh and made away with some items.

The Director General of CID said Womba also revealed that they made away with GH¢450.00 in the deceased’s wallet, the deceased’s two mobile phones, some personal effect as well as Central Processing Unit (CPU).

“The suspect has told the Police that they have sold some items,” COP Yeboah.

He said Womba indicated that the metal used to hit Prof. Benneh was damped nearby and the CPU was also dropped in a sceptic tank.

COP Yeboah said Womba disclosed that he had a duplicate key of the late Professor and he and his accomplices used the duplicate and managed to enter the deceased’s house.

The CID Boss said Womba told the Police that the law lecturer did not know that he (Womba) had his duplicate key.

COP Yeboah said the Police had not had information on the fact the late Prof. Benneh wanted to launch a book and same had met some resistance.

He said the Prof. Benneh was last seen alive at 8:00pm on September 10, this year within his neighbourhood.

The CID boss said the Police would be moving to the crime scene again and follow up on all leads.

On September 12, this year, the public was greeted with the sad news of the gruesome murder of the Law lecturer.

Initially, four persons including Womba were arrested by the Police but the three of the suspects were discharged by the Kaneshie District Court when prosecution told the court that the police did not find anything incriminating the three.

At the District Court, Womba and one Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah were arraigned and remanded over the death of the Professor.

They are being held on the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery. Their pleas have been reserved by the court.

