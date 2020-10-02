Engaging Mahama in debate is not necessary – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says it would not be necessary for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to engage in a Presidential debate with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the December 7 General Election.

He said though a debate would be interesting, “it is not necessary at this point.”

Dr. Bawumia said the track records of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC were clear and the electorate who would vote in the December 7 polls were debating among themselves.

Therefore, their votes would determine which party had performed better.

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks in a media interview in Accra.

The NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama, last month called for a debate with President Akufo-Addo on comparison of track records as Presidents.

Mr Mahama argued that the NDC had a more superior record of providing developmental projects to Ghanaians during his tenure of office.

However, responding to the call for a presidential debate, Dr Bawumia said: “It will be interesting, but it’s not necessary at this point because the records on the ground are already doing the debate at the constituency, regional and national levels”.

Source: GNA