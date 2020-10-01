We’re international but have local roots – MTN Ghana

Share this with more people!

Mr Sam Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana, has said the company, though an international one, has local roots by way of its continued investment in the Ghanaian economy.

He said the telecommunications giant had made huge investments in network resilience, partners, employees and three other sectors of the economy, noting it would continue to invest to impact the lives of people in the community it operated in.

Mr Koranteng, who was speaking at the 2020 Edition of MTN Editors Forum held virtually for their Southern Business District, said MTN had continuously invested not just in expanding its network to give delightful experience to subscribers but also in other areas and “we’re making this investment because we’re here to stay.”

“Through the MTN Foundation, we have invested a little over $15 million in 150 projects in Education, Healthcare and Economic Empowerment in 12 years, which impacted four million people directly and indirectly. There are 87 projects in education, 52 in healthcare and 11 in economic empowerment.

There are other projects such as the Yello Care, which is a staff volunteer programme, Blood donation exercise, which has raised over 20,045 pints across the country and MTN Heroes of Change Initiative to reward community achievers.

“We currently have ten projects ongoing across the country at a total value of GH¢10.4 million across our three pillars. They include Police Basic School 24-Unit Classroom Block, GIMPA Technology Lab, BRIGHT Scholars Programme 2020, Cape Coast Blood Bank, Denkyira Library Project and Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Project.”

The Corporate Services Executive said the 2020 year dedicated as a year of the customer and digital experience was on course and that the company had made $300 million network investments since 2019.

Mr Koranteng said MTN Ghana was bent on evolving from a traditional telecommunications company to a digital operator by 2023 to delight its customers saying “the journey has already started” and encouraged subscribers to download Ayoba and myMTN applications to access all MTN digital services.

Source: GNA