I will target three parliamentary seats in each region – Awingobit

Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, a flagbearer aspirant of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has said the Party will focus on winning three parliamentary seats in each region in the December General Election if given the nod as the PNC presidential candidate at congress.

He said that target was strategic and easier to achieve than aiming at all the seats and winning none, which would result in no representation in Parliament.

Mr Awingobit said this at a press briefing to give an update on his campaign ahead of the Party’s delegates’ congress on Friday.

He said as part of the ‘winning strategy’ he had donated 1,000 pieces of posters to some parliamentary aspirants of the Party adding that the Party was ready to make a good showing at the December polls.

Mr Awingobit said the 2020 elections would be about credibility, ideas and superior policies and described himself as the best candidate to win the battle for the PNC.

He said the PNC was bigger than any individual and urged the delegates to vote for a competent candidate.

Mr Awingobit entreated all national, regional and constituency executives, including the elections committee of the Party, to ensure a free and fair elections.

He called on the delegates to vote for fresh ideas, adding; “Nobody should feel intimidated or coerced to make any choice…..rather, vote for a good candidate for the betterment of the PNC.”

Source: GNA