We are in control of the situation – Ho MCE

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, says the security services have the city under control after an attack on the State Transport Corporation yard by unidentified gunmen.

He said the security services were monitoring the situation and urged residents to go about their daily activities without fear.

Mr Pi-Bansah gave the assurance in an interaction with the media after a visit to the attack scene.

He said security patrols would be intensified in the Municipality and asked for public cooperation to help end the crisis.

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Western Togoland Secessionist group, in the early hours of Monday, stormed the STC yard assaulted drivers and a security officer, and set some buses ablaze.

One bus was destroyed in the attack, and another partially burnt.

Source: GNA