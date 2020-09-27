Prof. Owusu-Dabo is new KNUST Pro-Vice-Chancellor

Share this with more people!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo as its new Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

Until his appointment, Prof. Owusu-Dabo, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Teacher and Researcher, was the Dean of the University’s School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences.

He replaces Prof. Mark Adom-Asamoah, the acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

A statement issued by the University, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, said the decision was taken at the 260th meeting of the KNUST Council.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo, according to the statement, was appointed for a two-year term, with effect from October 1.

His area of expertise is in medical epidemiology and applied public health technologies, and has published close to 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals.

As Perelman International Scholar, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, his passion is in building capacities of next generation scientists and health systems to help solve Africa’s health problems through scientific research collaborations.

Source: GNA