GWCL announces interruption in water supply

Share this with more people!

Ghana Water Company limited (GWCL) says there will be interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 20, 2020.

The GWCL engineers will use the period to replace close to two kilometres of a weak section of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema, which is causing the GWCL to lose several volumes of water on daily basis.

The situation, the GWCL said, was having a serious impact on the volumes of water supplied to water consumers.

A statement issued by Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager and Head of the Public Relation and Communications of GWCL, entreated water consumers in Accra, especially in the eastern part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.

The areas envisaged to be affected include; Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko,Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL assured the public that the necessary equipment, logistics and personnel required to execute the project had been secured and asked its cherished consumers that, barring any technical hitches, it would complete the project on schedule.

Meanwhile, the GWCL said it was putting in place the necessary measures to serve the affected areas so the impact would not be dire.

Therefore, the Government’s COVID-19 free water reservoirs would still be filled with water from water tankers to allow the affected areas to fetch for free.

It said essential service providers like the hospitals and schools would also be served with water tankers.

It said Management of the GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience the water interruption would cause to consumers.

Source: GNA