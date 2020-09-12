More than 60% of Ghana road networks in terrible condition – Minister

Only 39 per cent of road networks in the country was in good shape when the government assumed office in 2017, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways said on Friday.

The remaining 61 per cent of the total 80,000 road networks in the country was poor and in terrible condition, Mr Amoako-Atta said at a news conference in Sunyani.

Mr Amoako-Atta and some Ministers of State and the New Patriotic Party officials are accompanying President Akufo-Addo in his five-day working visit to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Upon assumption of office, Mr Amoako-Atta explained President Akufo-Addo’s government had demonstrated true commitment to fix deplorable road networks and open up the nation for rapid socio-economic progress.

The road sector, he added, remained key ingredient to push rapid socio-economic growth and development and that was why President Akufo-Addo declared 2020 as the year of roads to improve on road infrastructure.

Mr Amoako-Atta said since 2017, the nation has had an abundance of food because of the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, and there was the need to ensure that road networks linking farm gates were in good shape.

He said good road networks would open up accessibility and facilitate the government’s implementation of One-District-One-Factory programme to achieve desirable results.

In the Bono Region, Mr Amoako-Atta said 48 road infrastructure projects were currently under rehabilitation, adding 25 extra projects were going through various stages of procurement and would be awarded as soon as possible.

He warned road contractors against shoddy works, saying the Ministry would not hesitate to terminate contracts of those who would be found wanting.

Source: GNA