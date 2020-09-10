Fidelity Bank introduces Global Payments Innovation

Share this with more people!

Fidelity Bank Ghana, a leading indigenous bank, has partnered with SWIFT, the global provider of secure financial messaging services to adopt Global Payments Innovation (gpi) service, making cross-border payments faster and easier for customers.

A statement from Fidelity Bank Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the industry-first initiative would enable customers of Fidelity Bank to track real-time cross border payments and provide end-to-end traceability to facilitate accuracy on the status of cross-border remittances.

Mr Edward Opare-Donkor, the Deputy Managing Director, Operations and Support Functions, Fidelity Bank Ghana, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Ghana to adopt SWIFT’s gpi service to provide additional value to our customers. This high-valued service will improve our customers’ ability to track cross-border payments or transactions in real-time, with maximum transparency.”

“Nearly 50 per cent of all gpi payments are credited to end-users within 30 minutes and over 90 per cent within 24 hours. SWIFT gpi provides tracking capability with its unique end-to-end transaction reference (UETR) code,” he added.

Mr Aaron Ameyaw, the Head, Corporate & Transactional Banking Operations, Fidelity Bank Ghana, said, the adoption of the SWIFT gpi service demonstrated the commitment of the bank to innovation and providing customers with bespoke digital solutions in banking transactions.

The gpi service, he said, would improve the payment experience of the bank’s clients, offering them smooth, safe, secure and friction-free transfers.

Mr Olivier Lens, the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, SWIFT noted that since its launch, SWIFT gpi had been widely adopted as the new norm in cross-border payments by the global financial community, dramatically improving customer experience.

SWIFT gpi would enable Fidelity Bank Ghana to provide increased speed, transparency and end-to-end tracking to their customers, he reiterated.

“As we pursue our journey to enhance trust and reliability of cross border payments, we continue to develop value-added services on top of gpi to make cross-border payments as fast, seamless, secure, cost-efficient and accessible as domestic payments,” he said.

The statement said Fidelity’s partnership with SWIFT formed part of the Bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise that saw success as a collaborative effort between itself, customers and the public.

The Bank had demonstrated that by working together with customers, they could collectively achieve greater things.

With its brand promise of ‘Together We’re More’, Fidelity Bank Ghana is the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank and the fourth largest in terms of assets and deposits.

The Bank has two subsidiaries: Fidelity Asia Bank Limited and Fidelity Securities Limited. It currently has 75 branches, about 2000 agents and over 114 ATMs nationwide.

Source: GNA