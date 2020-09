Next NDC government will extend maternity leave – Opoku-Agyemang

Share this with more people!

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the next NDC government will extend maternity leave from three months to four months and introduce a seven-day paternity leave.

She said the extension of the maternity leave from three to four months would safeguard the health of the nursing mother and the child.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang disclosed this at the launch of the NDC’s Manifesto in Accra, on the theme: “Changing Lives: Transforming Ghana “.

She said the next NDC administration would establish a Cancer and Kidney Disease Trust Fund to support afflicted Ghanaians who needed assistance to treat such conditions.

She said a Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule Endowment Fund for medical and surgical specialists training would be established. Training of Physician Assistants and emergency physicians would be scaled up.

She said the next NDC government would implement tax waivers to assist health workers acquire means of transport to respond to emergency calls.

She said they would establish a housing scheme for health workers and provide residential facilities at all health facilities for health workers.

The next NDC administration would construct Regional Hospitals in the six new regions, and the Western Region and provide district hospitals in districts without one.

Source: GNA